Donald Trump Hires 17 New Lawyers To Help Hide Obstruction Of Justice

President Donald Trump has hired 17 new attorneys in order to mask his alleged efforts to commit obstruction of justice.

White House lawyers are attempting to stop Trump’s confidential conversations with top advisers from being revealed to House Democrats. Last year, special counsel Robert Mueller — whose team is investigating Russian interference during the 2016 election, including possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and the Kremlin — announced he was probing Trump, who has been labeled “Individual 1” in the Russia inquiry, and his tweets for potential obstruction of justice.

Democratic lawmakers may be fearing that the White House’s legal team will try to use executive privilege to keep private and parts of the special counsel’s report that make reference to obstruction of justice. However, House Democrats could subpoena this report should the Justice Department side with Trump and the White House on this issue. This week, it was announced that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — who has been overseeing the Russia probe — will leave the DOJ after William Barr is confirmed as attorney general. Rosenstein is said to be exiting the Justice Department by choice rather than because of pressure from Trump or other top administration officials. Barr’s confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin on Jan. 15.

The potential legal battle between House Democrats and the White House could mark the first such major dispute since Richard Nixon attempted to block the release of his White House tapes during the Watergate scandal.

Trump has seen many members of his legal team resign over the last year, including John Dowd — his lead attorney in the Mueller probe who quit in March — and Ty Cobb, who was replaced in May by former Bill Clinton impeachment lawyer Emmet Flood. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani remains one of the few top attorneys who has stuck by Trump amid all his controversies, including the Russia investigation.