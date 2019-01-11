At least two women have contacted the Cook County’s State Attorney’s Office since Wednesday afternoon to report new accusations against R. Kelly. This comes after Kim Foxx’s public plea for potential victims to come forward on Tuesday evening. She said that she was “sickened” by allegations detailed in the Lifetime television series Surviving R. Kelly, but that […]
2 Women Come Forward With New Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct Against R. Kelly
