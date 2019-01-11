‘Green Book’ Director Peter Farrelly Apologizes For Penis-Flashing Prank

©Uinterview Inc.

Peter Farrelly

Three days after winning a Golden Globe, Green Book director Peter Farrelly has come forward to apologize after old reports detailing him flashing Cameron Diaz and others had resurfaced. In a 1998 Newsweek feature that was resurfaced by The Cut, Diaz described how Farrelly had flashed her his penis at a meeting to discuss her […]

uInterview
Official Website
Facebook
Twitter
App download(iTunes)
App download(Android)

Labels byuInterview.com

Labels

Uinterview app

Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos

Download Now