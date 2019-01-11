Myanmar court rejects appeal by 2 jailed journalists

A Myanmar appeals court on Friday rejected an appeal by two Reuters journalists who were last year sentenced to seven years in prison for breaking the country's Official Secrets Act.

Judge Aung Naing of the High Court of Yangon Region said defense lawyers for Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, failed to prove their claims, and so the lower court's original ruling would stand.

The decision comes more than two weeks after the court heard the arguments of both sides.

The defense requested the judge to reverse the lower court sentence and free the journalists unconditionally, claiming the police had framed them to halt their coverage of alleged human rights abuses in the country's strife-torn Rakhine State.

The pair were arrested in December 2017 while gathering information on the killings of 10 Rohingya men in the western Myanmar state three months earlier.

They were convicted by the Yangon Northern District Court in September last year, under the controversial colonial-era law, with the verdict drawing condemnation from the international community and human rights groups.

Appellate lawyer Than Zaw Aung afterward called Friday's ruling "very disappointing" not only for the journalists but for the rule of law in the country.

"Today's ruling is yet another injustice among many inflicted upon Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo," Reuters Editor-In-Chief Stephen J. Adler said in a statement issued shortly after the ruling.

"They remain behind bars for one reason: Those in power sought to silence the truth. Reporting is not a crime, and until Myanmar rights this terrible wrong, the press in Myanmar is not free, and Myanmar's commitment to rule of law and democracy remains in doubt."