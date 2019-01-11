Lexar ups the ante with 1TB SDXC flash memory card

Though it's not the first one in existence, Lexar did unveil the first ever 1TB SDXC flash memory card for cameras to be commercially available to the public at CES; meet the Professional 633x.

On Wednesday, Lexar announced the Professional 633x SDXC UHS-I card for cameras with a whopping 1 terabyte of memory.

Because it's an Ultra High-Speed card with read speeds up to 95MB/s, devices that are compatible will be able to benefit from high volumes of speedy image capture and high-quality 1080p full-HD, 3D, and 4K video transfer.

Senior Marketing Manager Joey Lopez noted, "Almost 15 years ago, Lexar announced a 1GB SD card. Today, we are excited to announce 1TB of storage capacity in the same convenient form factor."

Two years ago at Photokina 2016, SanDisk unveiled its own 1TB memory card with nearly identical specs, but it was never made available to customers. Right now, the heaviest card the company sells is a 512GB one that operates at 170 MB/s for $200 which is for some reason $50 cheaper than the same card that instead runs at 95MB/s.

The 1TB Lexar Professional 633x SDXC UHS-I card is available now for $500.