Stephen A. Smith Argues With Cardinals On Twitter After Team Hires Kliff Kingsburgy

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gets into feud with NFL's Cardinals

There are times when a Stephen A. Smith segment is iconic. There was his “weed addiction rant” or the time that he got into a full-blown argument with Lavar Ball. But Smith hit a new level when he heard that the Arizona Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury.

ESPN’s Smith Blasts Team After New Coach Hire

Kingsbury was definitely a questionable hire. He ran Baker Mayfield out of his program, couldn’t maintain a .500 record, and left USC as soon as he got there. Besides that, he had no prior NFL coaching experience.

But the Cardinals’ Twitter account got wind of Stephen A.’s rant and shot back. They tweeted, “We thought you would be in a good mood since the Chargers activated Hunter Henry this week.”

This is in reference to Smith saying that the Kansas City Chiefs should watch out for Henry, Spencer Ware and Derrick Johnson during a game against the Chargers. That week, Henry had been out for seven months with a torn ACL, Ware was out with a foot injury and Johnson was retired.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Smith shot back with tweets of his own. In a series of posts, he wrote, “I don’t care how many mistakes I’ve made in my 25 years in this business, I can assure you it falls short of the moribund product you guys contaminated the state of Arizona with over the previous 4 months…” He followed that up with “You found a scapegoat in your coach, hid the real culprits and now trying to sell everyone on a sub .500 coach who should be on The Bachelor. No matter! Wishing you the best of luck. Certainly not rooting against Mr. Kingsbury. But I WILL be watching!”

No comments from ESPN clarified if they knew they were remaking One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.