Apple expected to release 3 new phones in 2019

Despite Apple's plateauing sales, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is still planning on releasing three new iPhone models this year.

This morning, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple will be releasing three new iPhones in 2019, according to, "people familiar with the matter."

Among these, a successor to the XR is expected to arrive, as well as a model with a triple rear camera possibly like the render shared by notable tech leaker OnLeaks on Sunday. The image shows the lenses set up in a triangle fashion atop a square bump -- a surprisingly bulky design for Apple. OnLeaks did go on to say that this rendering is early in the official release timeline, so the design is subject to change.

The other two models are said to have a double rear camera set-up.

The sources also said that the budget model will retain an LCD display, because that was the original plan before the company saw that the iPhone XR sales weren't spectacular.

The 2020 models could shift to OLED display like those of the iPhone XS lineup.