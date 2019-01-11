Audi follows in Tesla's footsteps with upcoming small, all-electric SUV

Audi is planning on launching a compact, all-electric SUV this year around the same time that Tesla is expected to introduce its own version of the same type of model, the Model Y.

On Thursday during the launch of the Audi e-tron in the Netherlands, the Head of Exterior Design Andreas Mindt revealed the company's plans to launch a compact SUV in just a couple of months, according to AutoWeek Netherlands. This came as a bit of a surprise considering that the e-tron Sportback hasn't received a release date any more specific that sometime within 2019.

A concept model of the design will be on display at the Geneva Auto Show from March 7 to March 17; meanwhile, last year Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave March 15 as the reveal date for Tesla's Model Y although he later broadened the window for the launch to take place sometime through mid-year. Production of the Model Y, however, is not believed to begin until the end of next year.

Beside the upcoming Audi EV model, a handful of other auto manufacturers are choosing the Geneva show to debut their own electric vehicles; the 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista is expected to make its world debut at this event, as well as Volvo's Polestar 2 and SEAT's e-Mii.

With SUV popularity on the rise, especially electric compact models, it's only natural that Audi jumped on the bandwagon.