Air France to clip the wings of its 'Millennial' airline Joon

Just a year after launching what they pitched as a "Millennial-focused" low-cost carrier, Air France has announced plans to fold the subsidiary back into its mainline following lackluster performance and mixed reviews.

When it launched in 2017, Joon was positioned as a carrier for young, connected travelers: cabin crew uniforms included white sneakers, polo-style tops, casual slacks and ballerina flats.

But the pitch received mixed reviews and underperformed since its launch, acknowledges Air France in a statement.

"Despite the many positive impacts of Joon...the brand was difficult to understand from the outset for customers, for employees, for markets and for investors.

The plurality of brands in the marketplace has created much complexity and unfortunately weakened the power of the Air France brand."

Joon flights will still be honored and sold until reintegration is complete.