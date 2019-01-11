Volkswagen sets new sales record in 2018

Volkswagen AG said Friday its global group sales hit a new all-time high of 10.83 million units in 2018, up 0.9 percent from the previous year, on robust demand for its new sport-utility vehicles.

The results likely made Volkswagen the world's best-selling automaker for the third straight year, surpassing Toyota Motor Corp. and the alliance involving Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Toyota expects to register 2018 global sales of 10.55 million units. Sales of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance are likely to have topped the 10 million mark in the January-November period.