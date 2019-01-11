Andy Murray Announces Retirement From Tennis At 31 After Injuries, Shocks Sports World [VIDEO]

Andy Murray Beats Grigor Dimitrov to Reach Quarterfinals at US Open 2016

Andy Murray began 2018 with optimism. However, a series of tournaments on hard American courts put too much strain on the Brit’s surgically repaired right hip.

Murray, 31, found himself on the treatment table, in the gym, in the pool and doing everything else except for German blood transfusions.

Scotsman Murray, Ex-World No. 1, Calls It Quits

But the end was near. During a pre-season training camp in Miami this December, Murray knew the game had passed him by. He told his coaching team that the hip just wasn’t working. Previously, he had set Wimbledon as a target for a final appearance. It seemed likely to him but perhaps less so after his return to the tour in Brisbane last week. Wimbledon is the most fitting send-off for a career like the Brit’s. But another six months of training would just destroy his body. Six months of travel, training, and games all for a heavy defeat and a ceremonial role in a championship he’s won twice.

There are no further options for Murray. He’s debating about a second hip surgery to resurface the joint but that would be to improve his quality of life, not to resurface his career. The former 45-week World No. 1 has been in regular contact with 23-time Grand Slam doubles champion Bob Bryan, who also had hip surgery last year. Though Bryan has made a comeback this month, Murray claims he has no interest in pursuing a career exclusively in doubles.

Watch Murray emotionally announce his retirement in this press conference on Friday:

Comebacks are often reserved for those who haven’t done enough. Murray was an icon on and off the court. In November 2016, he achieved his last spot at the highest ranking, No. 1 worldwide. He won two gold medals and one silver in the Olympics. Off the court, he was extremely popular among his peers and pushed for gender equality and the WTA tour. Almost 14 years after his Grand Slam career began, Murray now looks at life after tennis. With keen interests in technology, sports management and as the father of two young daughters, the Brit appears ready.