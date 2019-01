The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Saturday morning editions:

-- Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn indicted on additional charges (Asahi)

-- French judicial authorities investigate JOC head Takeda (Mainichi)

-- Japan gov't to additionally provide 56.7 billion yen in employment insurance payments in wake of faulty jobs data (Yomiuri)

-- Nissan-Renault alliance straying off course after Ghosn's arrest about 2 months ago (Nikkei)