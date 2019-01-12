Apple plans 3 new iPhones this year: report

Apple Inc. is planning to release three new iPhone models again this fall, including a successor to the struggling XR, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. tech giant plans to introduce some new camera features, including a triple rear camera for the highest-end model and a double rear camera for the two other models, the newspaper said in its digital edition.

Apple plans to offer two models with organic light-emitting diode displays and one model with a liquid crystal display, it said, adding that for 2020, the company is considering dropping the LCD model.

The paper said the OLED displays on current XS models are considered to provide better contrast than the less expensive LCD displays on the XR and earlier iPhones such as the 7 and 8 models.