The Biltmore set to make brand debut in London

The Biltmore hotel brand is set to make its European debut with the opening of The Biltmore, Mayfair in London this spring.

After undergoing a multimillion-pound refurbishment, the former Millennial Hotel will re-open under Hilton's luxury hotel collection, LXR Hotels & Resorts with a new identity.

Located in the heart of London's tony Mayfair district, just a few minutes away from Hyde Park, Green Park and high-end retail area Bond Street, The Biltmore, Mayfair will open alongside local institutions like The Ritz, London, Claridge's and St. James Hotel and Club.

The property will feature 257 guest rooms, many of which look out over Grosvenor Square and 51 suites.

It will also include a range of dining options, cocktail bar, alfresco terrace open year-round, gymtech fitness suite, and ballroom.

LXR Hotels & Resorts is Hilton's luxury collection brand, made up of independent hotels.

The Biltmore, Mayfair is set to open this spring.