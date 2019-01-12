Taiwan joins global quantum technology initiative

A Taiwanese think tank funded by the island's Defense Ministry has recently joined an international alliance to develop quantum technology, which has important national security implications, Kyodo News has learned.

The Institute for National Defense and Security Research is one of the 18 signatories from eight countries, including Japan, of the U.S.-based Hudson Institute's Quantum Alliance Initiative.

Its mission is to develop policies that guide the creation of a "robust quantum ecosystem in which the United States and her allies become global leaders in quantum technology."

"This is a critical alliance in science and technology among democratic countries," said Su Tzu-yun, chief of the think tank's Division of National Defense Resources Industries. "Taiwan's participation in the global initiative is strategically important."

Many national governments and military agencies are funding quantum technology research, with Taiwan's cross-strait rival China striving to become a world leader in the field.

Large-scale quantum computers could theoretically solve certain problems faster than conventional computers, putting today's commonly used encryption systems that protect digital information at risk.

The consortium of 18 signatories met last month to approve the first-ever recommendations for two quantum information technology standards -- global quantum key distribution (QKD) and quantum random number generators (QRNG).

A QKD network can play a role in computational attack-resistant encryption and a good QRNG can generate truly unique encryption keys that virtually cannot be compromised from outside.

The proposed standards were submitted to the International Telecommunications Union earlier this week and will be discussed at the union's Telecommunication Standardization Section meeting in Geneva later this month.

Once approved, they will be the first-ever standards for both QKD and QRNG and will be adopted voluntarily as industry standards by the participating organizations.

Although different Chinese firms have developed their own standards, if the standards proposed by the democratic countries are approved by the union, Chinese firms need to follow them for global network architecture, Su said.

The institute hopes that its membership in the initiative will enable it to keep pace with developments in information security, thereby ensuring the security of national and corporate information systems at a time of a growing cyber threat from China.