Paris Hilton Visits Philipp Plein Boutique In Milan During Men’s Fashion Week

©Uinterview Inc.

Paris Hilton visits boutique in Milan

Paris Hilton really gets around – and on Friday she attended yet another high-profile location: Milan. The 37-year-old model, media personality and entrepreneur spent Men’s Fashion Week in the northern Italian city and paid a visit to the Philipp Plein boutique on via Montenapoleone for some good old fashion shopping. PARIS HILTON PHOTOS Hilton — who […]

uInterview
Official Website
Facebook
Twitter
App download(iTunes)
App download(Android)

Labels byuInterview.com

Labels

Uinterview app

Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos

Download Now