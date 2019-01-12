Rams Versus Cowboys (Jan. 12) Divisional Round Game Preview – Time Start, Channel, Stats, Players To Watch

NFL Sends Ezekiel Elliott More Questions on Assault Allegations

The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. EST (on Fox) for a Divisional Round matchup.

The game will take place in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum but because the Rams had lackluster turnout all season and the Cowboys are the NFL’s most popular team, home field advantage might not be as strong as it usually is. However, the Rams and Sean McVay have proved they can move the ball at a historic rate so as long as Jared Goff isn’t the quarterback we saw after Week 11. It should be an interesting game.

Rams To Host Cowboys For Divisional Round

The betting line is currently set at -7 Los Angeles with an over-under of 49.5 points. Right off the bat, take the over. Dallas and Seattle almost covered that last week and neither team had the Rams’ offense or defense. Both will help with scoring points.

Dallas is currently 8-1 straight up and 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine games. The Cowboys might have scared off money last week with a 24-22 win against Seattle but keep in mind that the game only became close in the last few minutes. If any of the Dallas players had money on the game, they very well might’ve stopped Russell Wilson.

Dak Prescott threw for one touchdown and rushed for another in the Wild-Card round. Ezekiel Elliot rushed 26 times for 137 yards. Amari Cooper picked up 107 yards and Jerry Jones is sending Brinks trucks to all their houses within the next year because of this game. These guys have money on the line compared to any of the Rams players.

After back-to-back losses against the Chicago Bears and the Philidelphia Eagles, the Rams lost the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They beat the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers but they’re picking No.1 and No. 2 in this year’s draft. (Your local community college intramural team could be them.) The Rams went 13-3 straight up this year but just 7-7-2 against the spread. Now every assistant coach that even saw McVay is being hired away mid-postseason. They’ve got an offense that has too many moving pieces and a defense that can’t hold tight. There’s too much going on here for a deep run.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Straight up and against the spread, go with the hot hand. Young quarterbacks don’t do well in the playoffs. Goff didn’t do spectacularly well in the last weeks of the season. Prescott has been to the playoffs before. Forgive me for saying Jason Garett is the right pick but it looks like it. The last time a No.1 seed didn’t win the Super Bowl was back in 2013. It’s been six years. Odds are that’s going to change soon.