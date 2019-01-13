Japanese morning newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Sunday morning editions:

-- Chinese hacking group suspected of targeting Keidanren, Japan's largest business lobby (Asahi)

-- New 20 year-olds in Japanese town hit by 2011 quake dig up time capsule containing letters to themselves ahead of Coming of Age Day (Mainichi)

-- Japan gov't decides to develop electronic warfare aircraft (Yomiuri)

-- China's Alibaba Group's unique business expansion continues (Nikkei)