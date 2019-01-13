Highlights of Japan-related events scheduled for Jan. 14-20

Highlights of Japan-related events for Jan. 14-20:

Jan. 14 (MON)

-- Coming-of-Age national holiday.

-- Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to hold meeting in Moscow to smooth way for their leaders to advance bilateral peace treaty negotiations.

-- North American International Auto Show to open for press in Detroit. Public showing will begin on Jan. 19. Toyota Motor Corp. will unveil revived sports car Supra for first time.

Jan. 15 (TUES)

-- Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda to hold press conference in Tokyo. Takeda is being investigated by French authorities over alleged corruption in Tokyo's successful bid to host the 2020 Olympics.

-- Tokyo's Toyosu market to start public viewing of tuna auctions for first time since relocation from nearby Tsukiji last year.

-- Kobe District Court to hold first hearing in trial for U.S. citizen Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar charged with murdering 27-year-old Osaka woman and dumping her dismembered body in several locations in western Japan.

Jan. 16 (WED)

-- Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold talks in Washington.

-- Japan Tourism Agency to release figures for foreign visitors to Japan in December, whole of 2018.

-- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders for November.

-- New Year poetry reading ceremony to be held at Imperial Palace.

-- Akutagawa, Naoki literary award recipients to be selected.

-- Tokyo High Court to give ruling in trial for Filipino man Jerico Mori Lampano sentenced to life in prison by lower court for rape and murder of university student in Ibaraki Prefecture in 2004.

Jan. 17 (THURS)

-- Kobe to mark 24 years since earthquake that killed more than 6,400.

-- Official campaigning to start for Aichi gubernatorial election.

-- Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to launch Epsilon-4 rocket at Uchinoura Space Center. Seven small satellites it will carry include one developed by Tokyo venture company to deliver world's first artificial meteor shower, slated for spring of 2020.

-- Japan to face Uzbekistan in AFC Asian Cup Group F in United Arab Emirates.

Jan. 18 (FRI)

-- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for December, whole of 2018. Index rose 0.9 percent on year in November. Throughout the year, the pace of increase has remained around 1.0 percent, staying well short of Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target.

Jan. 19 (SAT)

-- Trade ministers from 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership to gather in Tokyo for first time since pact took effect late last year. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to attend. They will discuss procedures to accept new members as countries such as Britain and Thailand have shown interest in joining accord, which accounts for 13 percent of world's gross domestic product.

-- Remaining tickets for the Rugby World Cup 2019 to go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

Jan. 20 (SUN)

-- The second anniversary of U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration.