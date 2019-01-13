Vietnamese man arrested for allegedly operating underground bank

A 36-year-old Vietnamese man was arrested Sunday for allegedly operating what authorities consider is an underground bank which sent money illegally from Japan to his home country, police said.

The Aichi prefectural police believe Chu Anh Tuan illegally remitted around 2.25 billion yen ($21 million) from Japan to Vietnam since starting the unlicensed operation in April 2013.

The man, whose home address and occupation remain unknown, has denied the allegations, according to the police in central Japan.

He was arrested on suspicion of violating the Japanese banking law by transferring a total of about 970,000 yen from several Vietnamese nationals to the Southeast Asian country through his own bank account between June 2015 and September 2016, the police said.

They believe he charged 800 yen for remittances of up to 30,000 yen and 1,000 yen for transactions of up to 100,000 yen.