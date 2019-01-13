URGENT: Wage data errors seriously undermine trust in gov't indicators: poll

Nearly 80 percent of people lost trust in the Japanese government's economic indicators in the wake of a recent revelation that years of faulty wage data have been released, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The data issue has led to some unemployment benefits and workers compensation going unpaid, it was reported.

In a nationwide opinion poll conducted Saturday and Sunday, the support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet was nearly flat at 43.4 percent, after it fell to 42.4 percent in December from 47.3 in November apparently over wrangling in the Diet about the passage of a bill to accept more foreign workers.