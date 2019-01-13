Soccer: Okazaki unsure of future with Leicester

Former Japan forward Shinji Okazaki said Saturday he is unsure of his future with Leicester City following reports the club rejected a transfer bid from fellow Premier League side Huddersfield.

Okazaki, who was left out of Japan's Asian Cup squad, has reportedly been targeted by multiple Premier League clubs, including bottom-place Huddersfield, after having his playing time drastically cut by Leicester manager Claude Puel.

A premiership winner with the Foxes in 2016, Okazaki previously said he was willing to change clubs if it meant a better chance of making the Japan squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"It's up to Leicester. Right now, I don't know whether they need me or not. Of course, (playing for) a team that wants me would be ideal," Okazaki said, after being left out of the squad for Leicester's 2-1 loss to visiting Southampton on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, who joined Leicester from German side Mainz in 2015, has not played the full 90 minutes in a single Premier League game this season.

"I can't feel satisfied as a player. After three-and-a-half years, maybe it's time to move on. I have no intention of quarreling with the team, but I will make my feelings known," he said.

Britain's Sky Sports reported Thursday that a number of clubs had expressed interest in Okazaki, a member of Japan's past three World Cup squads.

Multiple outlets later reported Leicester had rejected a bid from Huddersfield, citing Daily Telegraph soccer reporter John Percy.

The Premier League's January transfer window is open through the last day of the month.