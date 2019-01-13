Soccer: Japan through to Asian Cup last 16 with 1-0 win over Oman

Genki Haraguchi slotted home a first-half penalty to book Japan a ticket to the knockout stage of the AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates with a 1-0 win over Group F opponents Oman on Sunday.

Hannover winger Haraguchi scored from the spot in the 28th minute to secure the win for Hajime Moriyasu's men at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Oman had their own appeal for a penalty waved away late in the first half after the ball appeared to take a deflection off the arm of Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo.

The Samurai Blue, who beat Turkmenistan 3-2 on Wednesday in a tougher-than-expected opening match, ensured their berth in the round of 16 by winning the first two of their three group stage matches.

They will face their final Group F opponents, Uzbekistan, at Al Ain's Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium on Thursday.