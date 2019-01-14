Japanese morning newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Monday morning editions:

-- Maximum speed for Tohoku Shinkansen Line to be raised to 320 kph between Morioka and Shin-Aomori (Asahi)

-- 38% of designated evacuation shelters located in inundation-hazard areas: survey (Mainichi)

-- Gov't plans to begin offshore landfill work in new area in March to move U.S. base in Okinawa (Yomiuri)

-- Geopolitics of energy drastically changes, U.S. becomes world's largest crude oil producer for 1st time in 45 years (Nikkei)