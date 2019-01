Another black box of the Lion Air jet which crashed into the Java Sea on Oct. 29 has been found, Indonesian authorities said Monday.

"The National Transportation Safety Committee just informed us that the cockpit voice recorder had been found," Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters.

Lt. Col. Agung Nugroho, spokesman for the navy's Western Fleet, told Kyodo News the voice recorder was found buried eight meters under the mud on the bottom of the sea.