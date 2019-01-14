東京オートサロン2019オークション、最高落札額は 1990 Ferrari F40 なんと1億2100万円！ ひょえーっ

【のりものトレンド特集】東京オートサロン2019
来場者数は過去最多の33万人。出展車両数906台、出店者数426社でもりあがったことしの東京オートサロン2019。
会場では、「東京オートサロン・オークション with BH Auction」が同時開催され、最終落札価格が決まった。
その車種と価格は次のとおり。ロットナンバー順。
最高落札額は 1990 Ferrari F40 の 1億2100万円！
1968 Honda S800 M Coupe 847万円
2009 Superformance GT40 MK I 1122万円
1992 Nissan Skyline Autech S&S Complete(R32) 297万円
1972 Nissan Fairlady Z 432 Base Vehicle for Restoration 770万円
2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R(BNR34) V-SpecIINür 2420万円
1993 HKS Zero-R(BNR32-Complete Car) 1650万円
1972 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R(KPGC10) Result ¥1760万円
1969 Mazda Cosmosports(L10B) 770万円
1985 Ferrari 308 Koenig Specials 1430万円
1990 Ferrari F40 1億2100万円
1965 Toyota Sports 800 “UP15” 660万円
1987 Ferrari Testarossa Koenig Specials 3135万円
1987 Ferrari 328GTB 2090万円
1979 Ferrari 308 GTB 616万円
1989 Ferrari Mondial T Prototype 418万円
1992 Nissan Skyline Autech Ver.(R32) 132万円
1980 MG B 121万円