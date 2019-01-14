東京オートサロン2019オークション、最高落札額は 1990 Ferrari F40 なんと1億2100万円！ ひょえーっ

【のりものトレンド特集】東京オートサロン2019

来場者数は過去最多の33万人。出展車両数906台、出店者数426社でもりあがったことしの東京オートサロン2019。

会場では、「東京オートサロン・オークション with BH Auction」が同時開催され、最終落札価格が決まった。

その車種と価格は次のとおり。ロットナンバー順。

最高落札額は 1990 Ferrari F40 の 1億2100万円！
　
　
1968 Honda S800 M Coupe 847万円

2009 Superformance GT40 MK I 1122万円

1992 Nissan Skyline Autech S&S Complete(R32) 297万円

1972 Nissan Fairlady Z 432 Base Vehicle for Restoration 770万円

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R(BNR34) V-SpecIINür 2420万円

1993 HKS Zero-R(BNR32-Complete Car) 1650万円

1972 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R(KPGC10) Result ¥1760万円

1969 Mazda Cosmosports(L10B) 770万円

1985 Ferrari 308 Koenig Specials 1430万円

1990 Ferrari F40 1億2100万円

1965 Toyota Sports 800 “UP15” 660万円

1987 Ferrari Testarossa Koenig Specials 3135万円

1987 Ferrari 328GTB 2090万円

1979 Ferrari 308 GTB 616万円

1989 Ferrari Mondial T Prototype 418万円

1992 Nissan Skyline Autech Ver.(R32) 132万円

1980 MG B 121万円

