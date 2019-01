Japan's Tatsuma Ito crashed out in the first round in straight sets as the Australian Open got under way on Monday.

The 30-year-old, playing in a Grand Slam singles draw for the first time since he last played here in 2016, has not reached the second round at a major since the 2014 U.S. Open.

Ito, ranked 151st in the world, lost to fellow qualifier Daniel Evans of Britain 7-5, 6-1, 7-6(8) in 2 hours, 35 minutes. The 28-year-old Evans is ranked 189th.