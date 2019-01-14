Cambodia aims to attract 3 million Chinese tourists annually

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Monday that his country is aiming to attract at least 3 million Chinese tourists per year to boost the country's tourism industry and economy.

In 2018, the number of all foreign tourists grew from 5.6 million the previous year to 6.2 million, with that of Chinese tourists increasing from 1.2 million to 1.6 million, he said at an event in Phnom Penh.

Claiming that Thailand, a Cambodian neighbor, could attract 10 million Chinese tourists annually, Hun Sen said, "Cambodia has to attract three to four million Chinese tourists per year, and if three million come we need to supply them with Cambodian rice."

The prime minister said he will pay a three-day official visit to China from Jan. 20. During the visit, he will meet with both the Chinese president and premier, and a number of documents and agreements will be signed, he said.