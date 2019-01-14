Students, police clash in Athens over teacher appointments

Riot police forces used tear gas during a demonstration held by striking contract teachers and students in Athens

Athens (AFP) - Police in Athens used tear gas on Monday to disperse students and teachers protesting against changes in the way educators are appointed in the public school system.

The clashes broke out as hundreds of protesters tried to break through lines of riot police stationed near parliament, banging on a police van barricade with clubs.

"I'm a full-time teacher but we stand together (with part-time staff) as this law affects (everyone)," Venetia Reppa, a teacher hit in the back by a police stun grenade, told reporters outside parliament.

The education ministry is preparing to push through parliament a hiring law which teacher unions say does not sufficiently take prior experience into account.

Greece's public schools have suffered from spending cuts imposed as a condition of bailout agreements to end its debt crisis.