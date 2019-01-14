On Sunday night’s 2019 Critics Choice Awards, two winners took the stage to accept the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television, with Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette both winning their roles in Sharp Objects and Escape at Dannemora after being tied. After their win was announced, […]
Amy Adams & Patricia Arquette Accept Award Together After Critics Choice Awards Tie
