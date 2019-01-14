CORRECTED: U.S.-China relations to remain uncertain and volatile: Zoellick

The United States and China could reach a truce in the trade war, but uncertainty and volatility will remain as the United States has ceased to be the world leader in setting trade rules, a former World Bank president said Monday.

Robert Zoellick, the bank's president from 2007 to 2012 and the U.S. Trade Representative from 2001 to 2005 under President George W. Bush, said President Donald Trump's attitude toward U.S. leadership in trade has left a vacuum in the rule-making process, which China might seek to fill.

"Some were asking whether China will offer an alternative system," Zoellick told the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong. "If China chooses this path, we are more likely to end up with more of a managed trade system, in which the big powers will emphasize national champions, political priorities and sovereign protections over a rule-of-law framework."

While the United States and China have agreed to hold off on imposing further tariffs on each other's imports while the two sides negotiate a trade deal, Zoellick said friction and accusations should be expected for the near term.

"As (Trump) thinks about his re-election, and as the U.S. economy slows down a bit, I think he's more prone to work for a deal. However, if there is some deal...it's more likely to be a truce than a solution," Zoellick said.

Issues including forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, market access and investment could be the focus of U.S. negotiators, he said.

The two-day forum, held for the 12th consecutive year, has drawn thousands of government and business leaders. It runs through Tuesday.