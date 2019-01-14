The 2019 Super Bowl halftime show lineup is officially here! On Sunday, NFL officially announced that Maroon 5 will be joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi at the upcoming championship game, after a number of popular artists including Rihanna, Adele, Jay-Z, Pink and Cardi B turned down this year’s halftime slot in solidarity with former […]
NFL Confirms Maroon 5, Travis Scott & Big Boi As Their Super Bowl LIII Halftime Performers
