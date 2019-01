Celebrities attend 76th Golden Globe Awards Arrivals at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. PersonInImage : Lady Gaga Credit : WENN.com

And we have another tie! On Sunday night during the Critics Choice Awards, Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette weren’t the only ones to be tied in their category for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, as Lady Gaga and Glenn Close tied in the category for Best Actress in a Drama for […]