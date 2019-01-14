UCLA Gymnastics Star Katelyn Ohashi Gets Perfect 10 Score, Social Media Erupts [VIDEO]

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi gets perfect 10 in routine, lights up Twitter

On Saturday, January 12, UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi did three backflips into a split. She then got back up to end her floor routine. To the untrained eye, it looked easy. Ohashi makes it look this way. But a quick Google search shows that she had just landed the sixth perfect 10.0 of her career.

ucla Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Lights Up Twitter With Routine

The crowd went wild as she stood there smiling. In one performance, she combined intense athleticism with critical acclaim for the perfect rating at the UnderArmour 2019 Collegiate Challenge. The routine was filled with joy, just months after revelations Ohashi made this August about stepping away from her Olympic dreams several years ago that left her “broken.”

“A 10 isn’t enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi,” the UCLA Gymnastics official Twitter account tweeted Sunday. The video of her first-place finish has over 13 million views as of Monday.

Social media erupted when the performance was posted. Here are some of the best reactions:

One user wrote, “I would tear every ligament I didn’t know I even had.”

A former gymnast said, “this is the most exciting floor routine I’ve ever seen. So much energy and perfectly executed.”

One tweet read, “Note to self: Go to a UCLA gymnastics meet.”

Others pointed out the joy Ohashi had while performing.

Ohashi has previously made headlines. Her performance at the 2018 Pac-12 Gymnastics Championship featured a moonwalking routine that earned her the title of the NCAA Floor champion. The video now has over four million views on YouTube.

At the start of the season, UCLA Coach Valorie Kondos Field said that they wondered “How were we gonna top that?” They just did.