On Saturday, Pete Davidson performed with friends at the Tarrytown Music Hall in New York and poked fun at comments that ex-fiancée Ariana Grande made about his penis. “I don’t like that she talked all that s—- for my penis,” he joked during the gig. “Everything is huge to her,” he continued. “Why would she tell […]
Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande’s Comment About His ‘HUUUUUGE’ Package
©Uinterview Inc.
Uinterview app
Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos