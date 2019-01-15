Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande’s Comment About His ‘HUUUUUGE’ Package

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 27: Actor Pete Davidson attends The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe at Sony Studios on August 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe will premiere on September 5, 2016 at 10:00 p.m....

On Saturday, Pete Davidson performed with friends at the Tarrytown Music Hall in New York and poked fun at comments that ex-fiancée Ariana Grande made about his penis. “I don’t like that she talked all that s—- for my penis,” he joked during the gig. “Everything is huge to her,” he continued. “Why would she tell […]