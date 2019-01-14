Toyota shows off new Supra sports car after 17-year hiatus

Toyota Motor Corp. on Monday took the wraps off an all-new Supra model in a line of sports cars the Japanese automaker plans to revive this year for the first time in 17 years.

"Today, the legend has returned. Supra is back, better than ever," Toyota President Akio Toyoda said during a presentation at the annual North American International Auto Show in Detroit, a two-day press preview of which kicked off on Monday.

Sales in Japan of the new Supra are slated to begin around spring this year. It will be available in three trim levels -- 3.0, 3.0 Premium and Launch Edition.

The auto show will be open to the general public at the Cobo Center from Saturday through Jan. 27. The annual event that has been held in January will take place in June beginning next year.