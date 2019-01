The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Tuesday morning editions:

-- Tepco refusing out-of-court settlements for nuclear disaster compensation since last yr (Asahi)

-- Russia says unacceptable for Japan to call Southern Kurils "Northern Territories" (Mainichi)

-- Japan, Russia hold 1st round of peace treaty talks (Yomiuri)

-- Gov't to make genomic testing for cancer available at 40 hospitals nationwide (Nikkei)