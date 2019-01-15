Dollar trades in lower 108 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 108 yen range early Tuesday in Tokyo, slightly up from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.24-25 yen compared with 108.11-21 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Monday. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1472-1472 and 124.17-18 yen against $1.1463-1473 and 124.00-10 yen in New York.

Market players sought the perceived safety of the yen in New York on Monday on fears of a slowdown in the Chinese economy affecting global growth.