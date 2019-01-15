Dollar rises to mid-108 yen zone on firm Tokyo stocks

The U.S. dollar rose to the mid-108 yen zone Tuesday morning in Tokyo, underpinned by an advance in Japanese stocks that helped improve traders' risk appetite.

At noon, the dollar fetched 108.46-47 yen compared with 108.11-21 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Monday. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1484-1484 and 124.55-56 yen against $1.1463-1473 and 124.00-10 yen in New York.

The dollar gained the upper hand against the yen on demand by Japanese importers for settlement purposes and as Tokyo stocks changed course after starting off weak early Tuesday.

"Traders had expected that Japanese stocks would fall, but their rise along with Chinese stocks prompted dollar buying," said Kengo Suzuki, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Securities Co.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. unit briefly drew modest selling as investors grew concerned over a slowdown in the Chinese economy following the country's weaker-than-expected trade data for December released Monday.

The data reflects Beijing's ongoing trade spat with Washington, Suzuki added.