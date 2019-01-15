WOW air is selling transatlantic seats for $49

The 2019 travel year is starting out with a bang, with ultra low-cost carrier WOW air launching what could be the cheapest transatlantic flights ever at USD $49 between the US and Europe.

These days, $50 doesn't stretch far: A night at the movies for two, maybe, or a full tank of gas.

But the Icelandic carrier will fly travelers with flexible schedules and small travel budgets between the US and Europe for bargain basement prices.

The flash sale is for outbound flights from Boston (BOS), Washington DC (BWI), New York (EWR) and Detroit (DTW) to cities like Reykjavik (KEF), Dublin (DUB), Brussels (BRU), Frankfurt (FRA) and London (LGW), and is good for travel between January 21 - March 11, 2019.

But take note: The deal is only good on select dates and return flights are significantly higher.

For example, while a flight out from Boston to London Gatwick is $49, the cheapest return flight available is $189.

The seat sale ends January 18 or until seats sell out.