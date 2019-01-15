Tokyo stocks rise on expectations for Chinese economic stimulus

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday after a report on possible stimulus measures by China sparked aggressive buying of companies with large operations in the world's second-largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 195.59 points, or 0.96 percent, from Friday at 20,555.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 12.99 points, or 0.85 percent, higher at 1,542.72.

Japanese financial markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, machinery and electric appliance issues.