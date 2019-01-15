Baseball: Lotte Marines sign ex-Fighters infielder Laird

The Lotte Marines announced Tuesday they have acquired former Nippon Ham Fighters third baseman Brandon Laird for the upcoming season.

Laird joined the Fighters in 2015 after stints in the majors with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. The 31-year-old was named MVP in Nippon Ham's Japan Series victory against the Hiroshima Carp in 2016, the year he led the Pacific League in home runs.

Laird said through the team he is really grateful for the opportunity and will try his best to contribute to the Marines becoming No. 1 in Japan.

Lotte had 78 homers last season, the worst in the league, and had been looking to add power to their lineup.

Over four years with the Fighters, Laird averaged .240 with 131 home runs and 349 hits in 543 games.