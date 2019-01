The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Monday evening editions:

-- Ruling, opposition parties intensifying debate over faulty jobs data (Asahi)

-- Google Japan fails to declare 3.5 billion yen in income (Mainichi)

-- Gov't to streamline administrative procedures by small, medium businesses for subsidies, social insurance (Yomiuri)

-- More Japanese firms put "fair-trade items" on market (Nikkei)