CORRECTION (:URGENT''''Nissan:)

In the story headlined "URGENT: Tokyo court rejects ex-Nissan boss Ghosn's bail request," please note the following CORRECTION.
At 1st graf, please read...Tuesday...(not...Thursday...as sent).
A corrected version will move momentarily.
©Kyodo News
In the story headlined "URGENT: Tokyo court rejects ex-Nissan boss Ghosn's bail request," please note the following CORRECTION.
At 1st graf, please read...Tuesday...(not...Thursday...as sent).
A corrected version will move momentarily.
To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.