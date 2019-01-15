Google Japan unit found to have underreported 3.5 bil. yen income

A Google LLC unit in Japan has been found to have failed to declare about 3.5 billion yen ($32 million) in income for the year ending December 2015, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

Tokyo tax authorities were believed to have determined the Japan unit reduced its income by shifting locally derived advertisement revenue to Google's branch in Singapore, where tax rates are lower. The Japan office has already paid back taxes and penalties amounting to some 1 billion yen, the source said.

Although the Japan unit sold advertisements and offered consulting services domestically, payments by its clients were made to the Singapore entity. The Japan unit received remunerations equal to its total business expenses plus 8 percent commission from the Singapore office, according to the source.

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau pointed out that the Japanese company's remunerations failed to match the advertisement revenues, the source said.

The understatement of income at the Google unit came amid growing concerns that multinational tech giants including Apple Inc. are reducing their tax burdens by transferring profits to countries with lower corporate tax rates.

After the tax office highlighted the questionable accounting practices for 2015, the Google Japan unit voluntarily reported an extra 6 billion yen of corporate income in the year through December 2016, the source said.

Kyodo News emailed the Google Japan unit to seek comment but got no response as of Tuesday morning.

The company's Japanese unit was established in 2001 as a stock company but became a limited liability company in 2016, meaning it is not required to release financial earnings reports.