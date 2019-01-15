Gov't, ruling bloc look to convene regular Diet session on Jan. 28

The government and the ruling bloc are seeking to convene a regular Diet session on Jan. 28 to end the session before Japan hosts the Group of 20 summit in late June, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Under the schedule, the 150-day regulation session will begin after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's return from his overseas trip next week and will close on June 26, two days before the G-20 summit starts in Osaka, the sources said.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Komeito party, are trying to set the triennial upper house election for July 21, with official campaign beginning on July 4. If the Diet session is not extended, the schedule is expected to be fixed.

In a meeting held in the prime minister's office, Abe said he will visit Russia, for talks with President Vladimir Putin, and Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum in the ski resort town of Davos, between Jan. 21 and 24. He did not specify when the parliament session will be convened.

The premier said the government wants to pass swiftly during the Diet session a draft budget for fiscal 2019 that includes funding for measures to prop up the economy against the upcoming consumption tax hike in October and a second supplementary budget for fiscal 2018.

The government has approved the 101.46 trillion yen ($935 billion) draft budget for the fiscal year from April, but it plans to revise it to pay unemployment benefits retroactively after the labor ministry was recently found to have released faulty jobs data for more than a decade.