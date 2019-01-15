Attorney General Nominee William Barr Says It’s “Vitally Important” That Mueller Probe Finishes [FULL SENATE TESTIMONY]

William Barr, former U.S. Attorney General. Date circa 1991 to 1993 Source Higher res and color version of: http://www.usdoj.gov/jmd/ls/barr_lg.jpg Author: DOJ (Wikipedia Commons)

Attorney General nominee William Barr said Monday that he believes it is crucial special counsel Robert Mueller be allowed to finish his investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election.

According to several reports, Barr — whom President Donald Trump selected to replace interim Attorney General Matt Whitaker as the Justice Department’s leader — is expected to formally deliver a testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, when his confirmation hearings begin. Barr will reportedly say that if confirmed, he will let Mueller complete his report.

“I believe it is vitally important that the Special Counsel be allowed to complete his investigation,” Bar is set to tell lawmakers.

“I believe it is in the best interest of everyone — the President, Congress, and, most importantly, the American people — that this matter be resolved by allowing the special counsel to complete his work,” Barr is also expected to say. “The country needs a credible resolution of these issues. If confirmed, I will not permit partisan politics, personal interests, or any other improper consideration to interfere with this or any other investigation.”

Barr’s testimony continues: “My goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law. I can assure you that, where judgments are to be made by me, I will make those judgments based solely on the law and will let no personal, political, or other improper interests influence my decision.”

The nominee will also reportedly vow to keep enforcing the Justice Department’s four main goals: fighting crime, prosecuting hate crimes, enforcing and ameliorating immigration laws and protecting voting rights and election integrity.

Barr — who previously served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under late President George H.W. Bush — had up until recently been criticized for his remarks on Mueller’s inquiry and Trump’s dismissal of FBI Director James Comey in May 2017. Barr argued last year in a memo to top Justice Department officials that the president’s conversations with Comey did not constitute obstruction of justice and also called the special counsel’s obstruction of justice investigation into Trump “fatally misconceived.”

Now, however, Barr’s comments mark a sharp contrast with those of Whitaker, who shortly after he was named to temporarily replace the embattled Jeff Sessions last year said he believed he was legally allowed to undermine Mueller’s probe. Whitaker drew criticism for his remarks on the subject.

Barr also dispelled the notion some people held that he had argued that a president can never commit obstruction of justice.

Here is a copy of Barr’s full Senate testimony:

