On Sunday night, President Donald Trump mocked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos over his divorce in a tweet. “So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will […]
Donald Trump Mocks Jeff Bezos In Tweet, Calls Him ‘Jeff Bozo’ After Divorce Announcement
