Japan's key bond yield ends flat

The yield on the bellwether 10-year Japanese government bond ended flat Tuesday after investors sold the safe-haven debt as Tokyo shares turned higher and extended gains.

The yield on the No. 353, 0.1 percent issue, the main yardstick of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at 0.010 percent, unchanged from Friday's close. Japanese financial markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

The price of the March futures contract for 10-year bonds declined 0.06 point to 152.51 on the Osaka Exchange.