ANA mulls launching 1st direct flights to Russia in 2020

ANA Holdings Inc. is considering launching its first direct flights to Russia as early as 2020 as part of its business strategy to expand overseas services, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

ANA Holdings, the parent of All Nippon Airways Co., aims to start daily flights to Moscow and another daily service to Vladivostok from Tokyo or around the capital in spring next year, as Japan and Russia deepen economic cooperation, the source said.

As ANA is boosting international flights under its medium-term business plan, it will open a route linking Tokyo's Haneda airport to Vienna in February and flights between Perth in Western Australia and Narita airport near Tokyo in September.